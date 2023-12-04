(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) --

1954 -- The government formed a special panel as torrential rain hit the country, demolishing 500 houses. The panel, chaired by Sheikh Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, had a mandate of helping people rebuild their houses.

1962 -- Famous medicine expert Ahmad Mohammad Al-Ghanim passed away aged 105. Al-Ghanim, also a merchant and a ship skipper, treated patients in his home clinic in the eastern part of Kuwait City for free.

1965 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree making up the country's 5th cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. This 13-member government lasted until January 28, 1967.

1966 -- Al-Jahra Sports Club was established.

1974 -- Kuwait University's College of Engineering and Oil was set up.

1984 -- Kuwaiti plane Kadhma, flying from Kuwait to Dubai and Karachi, was hijacked and forced to land in Tehran, Iran. The hijacking lasted six days, during which the kidnappers killed two hostages. Despite end of the ordeal, the plane was held at the Iranian airport for 17 months before Kuwait retrieved it on May 5, 1986.

2007 -- Kuwait hosted the 11th Asian Shooting Championship.

2007 -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) honored poet and writer Ahmad Al-Saqaf during the 14th Qurain Cultural Festival.

2011 -- The Italian city of Florence granted its world award for creativity to Kuwaiti poet Khalifa Al-Wugayyan.

2011 -- Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah took constitutional oath as Prime Minister before the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, succeeding Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah.

2012 -- Kuwait Oil Company put out an oil leak in one of its export pipelines.

2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Egypt signed a loan agreement worth KD 35 million for financing a sea desalination station in Egypt, in addition to a couple of grants: one worth KD 200,000 to fund a feasibility study for solar energy plants, and the a KD 15 million for alleviating the woes of Syrian refugees.

2019 -- KFAED and Bahrain signed a loan agreement worth KD 29.5 million for a power project.

2020 -- Dr. Salah Al-Ali won the sole gold medal allocated for GCC patents at Seoul International Invention Fair 2020, for his invention addressing sudden death of children while alseep. (end) bs