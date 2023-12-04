flynas Celebrates Launching its New Operations Base in Madinah and Inaugurates 6 New International and Domestic Destinations as Phase One

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) • 10 Destinations are now operated by flynas from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – December 3, 2023: flynas, the national airline and the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and the world, has celebrated on Friday, December 1, launching its newest operation base at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, and celebrated inaugurating six destinations and routes, including two domestic destinations to Abha and Tabuk and four international destinations to Dubai, Amman, Istanbul, and Ankara to be operated alongside the other four existing destinations from Madinah to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Cairo. Thus, 10 destinations are now served by flynas from the new operation base at Madinah airport as phase one.



flynas has now become the only carrier with four bases across the Kingdom, in line with its expansion and growth plans and in parallel with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting 250 international destinations to the Kingdom as well as to reach 330 million passengers and to attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030.



On this occasion, Bander Almohanna, CEO & Managing Director of flynas, said: “Launching our newest operation base and inaugurating the new routes come in response to the high demand for Madinah, notably from pilgrims and visitors to the holy mosque. He noted that more new destinations and routes will be announced in the future.



“Operating 10 routes from the new base as a start was made possible as a result of more than 100% upscaling of our all-Airbus fleet in less than two years, in line with the growth and expansion plan launched early last year under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” leading to signing an agreement with Airbus for 30 new A320neo Family aircraft last June, within an order to 120 A320neo, as well as raising orders to 250 aircraft” Almohanna added.



flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.



