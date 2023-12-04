Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort Unveils Morocco's Premier Coastal Winter Delights to Gulf Travellers

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) El Jadida, Morocco, 13 November 2023: As the enchanting winter season graces Morocco's Atlantic Coast, a world of comfort, entertainment, and cultural discovery awaits at Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort. Nestled along this captivating coastline, the resort offers an oasis of luxury and adventure for Gulf travellers seeking an extraordinary experience.



Exploring the extensive 7-kilometer stretch of Morocco's Atlantic Coast at the resort unveils a vibrant tapestry of cultural richness and natural beauty. Guests can engage with diverse traditions and picturesque landscapes, offering an immersive experience within this captivating region.



Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, said: “The Moroccan winter, unlike its chilly counterparts in other parts of the world, unveils a sunny paradise along the Atlantic Coast. This temperate weather has become a magnet for tourists, drawing them to the charm of Mazagan.”



At the resort, families will find a range of offerings to ensure a satisfying experience. Tailored clubs catering to children of all ages, a variety of dining choices and a luxurious spa present options suited to diverse preferences. Sports enthusiasts and those seeking leisure activities will find a multitude of choices to indulge in.



For golf enthusiasts, the resort’s par-72, eighteen-hole golf course is a masterpiece designed to accommodate players of every skill level. Beyond being a mere test of skill, it's a sensory delight, offering breathtaking vistas of the majestic Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop for the golfing experience, ensuring each round is an unforgettable journey that engages both skill and senses.



Claudel added, “We are dedicated to offering our guests the pinnacle of luxury, adventure, and an immersion into Morocco's rich cultural tapestry. Our commitment is to ensure a stay that is not just memorable but an exploration of the beauty and traditions this region has to offer.”



As winter unfolds its distinctive allure, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort eagerly anticipates extending a warm welcome to visitors from the Gulf region, inviting them into an immersive world where cultural richness and leisure intertwine. Along the resort’s pristine coastline, visitors from the Gulf are embraced by the genuine warmth of hospitality, promising an experience that not only encapsulates the essence of Morocco but also resonates deeply with guests from these regions.



Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort aspires to offer moments that linger in memory, crafted for visitors seeking an extraordinary experience—a Mazagan adventure destined to become cherished and etched in their hearts for a lifetime. Each tailored experien



MENAFN04122023005113011630ID1107529103