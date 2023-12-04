UN Report Reveals Escalating Settler Violence Against Palestinians In Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- A recent report released by the United Nations on Monday shed light on the alarming trend of increasing violence perpetrated by settlers in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.The report, issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), highlighted a concerning surge in incidents where settlers, often accompanied by Israeli occupation forces, have targeted Palestinian communities.It specifically cited an incident on Saturday, indicating the death of a Palestinian, either due to gunfire by Israeli forces or bullets fired by settlers. Additionally, three other individuals sustained injuries during an assault carried out by settlers in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit.In detail, the report outlined how armed settlers, escorted by occupation soldiers, approached the outskirts of a village, launching attacks involving stone-throwing, Molotov cocktails, and gunfire directed at Palestinian homes. These assaults resulted in the burning of one residence and significant damage to others.Further instances of aggression were documented, including an attack by settlers, alongside Israeli forces, targeting Palestinian homes and vehicles in Madama village (Nablus). This attack caused damage to multiple vehicles and a residential property, with one vehicle set ablaze by the assailants.Yasuf village also fell victim to violence as Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinian families engaged in olive harvesting. The attackers fired shots, hurled stones at vehicles bearing Palestinian license plates, and vandalized four vehicles.In a separate incident in Qusra village, in Nablus, Israeli settlers physically assaulted three farmers and reportedly destroyed 50 olive trees, adding to the concerning pattern of violence.Since October 7th, OCHA has documented 308 attacks by settlers on Palestinians, resulting in injuries and extensive property damage. Amid this violence, at least 143 Palestinian families, comprising 1,014 individuals including 388 children, have been displaced from their homes.Simultaneously, tensions escalated in the city of Qalqilya, where Israeli occupation forces conducted an operation resulting in an exchange of gunfire with Palestinians. During this operation, Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man.Furthermore, the report revealed that since October 7th, 246 Palestinians, including 65 children, have lost their lives at the hands of occupation forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Moreover, at least 3,279 Palestinians, including 520 children, have sustained various injuries during this period.