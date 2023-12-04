Temperatures To Surge Monday, Followed By Expected Rainfall

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- Jordan is poised to experience a departure from its typical weather patterns, with a projected slight rise in temperatures on Monday, deviating by approximately 6-7 degrees Celsius from the customary averages for this time of the year.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), warm conditions will prevail across most regions, accompanied by intermittent appearances of high-altitude clouds. However, moderate southeast winds may periodically intensify, potentially stirring dust, particularly in desert areas.Tuesday is expected to bring moderate temperatures to the majority of the country, with warmer conditions anticipated in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Varying cloud formations at different altitudes are predicted throughout the day.As the afternoon progresses, the country is forecast to gradually transition into a state of atmospheric instability, leading to increased cloud coverage and potential rainfall in scattered areas. Precipitation is likely to commence in the southern regions and intensify into occasional heavy downpours by nightfall.Thunderstorms and hail showers could accompany these rains, impacting specific areas such as the Dead Sea region and the city of Aqaba. Winds are expected to be moderate, initially from the southeast, with intermittent dust-stirring tendencies before the rainfall, particularly in the eastern regions, then are anticipated to shift to a northwesterly direction in the evening.Wednesday's weather forecast predicts a noticeable decrease in temperatures, with partly cloudy and relatively cold conditions anticipated across most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience moderate weather patterns, with a chance, particularly in the morning hours, for isolated rainfall in the far northern and eastern regions of the country, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms in the extreme northeast.As the week progresses, Thursday's weather is expected to maintain partly cloudy and relatively cold conditions in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate weather.Today, temperature ranges will vary significantly. In Eastern Amman, temperatures could reach highs of around 23C and drop to lows of 12C, while Western Amman might experience highs of about 21C with lows of 10C. Moving north to the highlands, temperatures will range between highs of 20C and lows of 11C, while in the southern highlands, it's a bit warmer, reaching highs of 22C and lows of 10C. Aqaba in the south tends to be relatively warmer, with temperatures reaching highs of 30C and lows of 18C.