Brahma Kumaris Extend Warm Invitation To Indo Iran Cultural Forum For A Spiritual Sojourn At Mount Abu

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A distinguished delegation from Brahma Kumaris, headquartered in Mount Abu, extended a heartfelt invitation to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Patron of Brahma Kumaris, and all the esteemed members of Marwah Studios, AAFT, and ICMEI, for a transformative spiritual journey to Mount Abu.



The delegation, led by representatives of Brahma Kumaris, visited Dr. Sandeep Marwah to personally deliver the invitation and discuss the profound experience awaiting the members at the spiritual headquarters of Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu. The invitation was also extended to the Cultural Counselor of Iran and the Head of Iran Cultural House, Dr. F. Faridasr, who expressed keen interest in visiting the spiritual enclave.



Notably, all members of the Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum were also warmly invited to partake in this spiritual sojourn, emphasizing the significance of cultural exchange and spiritual enrichment.



During the meeting, the representatives of Brahma Kumaris conveyed their heartfelt Deepawali greetings and season's greetings to Dr. Marwah and Dr. Faridasr. They highlighted the presence of a Brahma Kumaris center in Iran, underlining the global reach and impact of their spiritual teachings.



As a gesture of love and affection, the delegation presented Dr. Marwah with a beautiful picture of Lord Rama, symbolizing the spirit of unity, harmony, and shared values.



The forthcoming visit to Mount Abu promises to be a unique opportunity for the members of Marwah Studios, AAFT, ICMEI, and the Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum to immerse themselves in the spiritual teachings and serene ambiance of Brahma Kumaris, fostering a deeper understanding of life's profound lessons.



