(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 3, 2023 7:47 am - Techsave Benelux Opens Device Repair Centre in The Netherlands

The Netherlands – Water and other liquids can often kill the operational performance of an electronic device, such as a laptop or iPhone. However, consumers in The Netherlands can turn to Techsave Benelux to save their precious devices.

Following rising demand for its services, Techsave Benelux has now opened a repair centre at Reeweg Oost 3-7, 3312 CK Dordrecht to be able to scale up for clients.

While most think there is little chance of repair, the reality is that it's often possible to make the device as good as new, extending their operational life and sparing the environment.

Techsave has worked for more than 13 years on the development of a fully automatic process to treat liquid damage. Using this unique, patented machine, Techsave repairs damage from water and other liquids in laptops, MacBooks and iPhones with an unparalleled success rate in the industry: 80% for laptops/MacBooks and 75% for iPhones.

The machine stops and removes corrosion in devices using the process that combines Nordic Swan Ecolabel-certified soap, water, ultrasonic and vacuum. It has now successfully cleaned more than 25,000 devices, after which corrosion has never reappeared.

The technology is one of the most sustainable solutions on the market, said company owner Bram van Vendeloo, and aligns with Techsave Benelux's desire to contribute to the protection of the environment.

By repairing and extending the life of electronic equipment, it reduces the amount of e-waste. If a device cannot be repaired, Techsave enables that parts are recycled, helping reduce the production of basic raw materials that cause CO2 emissions and a drain on natural resources.

He said:“One laptop that is cleaned and does not need to be replaced saves 386 kg of CO2 emissions, which is equivalent to 11 days of energy consumption in an average household or 15 days of non-stop driving.”

Handing in a product for cleaning is possible through mail. The repair cost is linked to success – a small "investigation" fee is always charged while a cleaning fee is only charged when the device is fully repaired and operational.

To find out more about Techsave's services, call +31 88 044 2987, or email: .... Check their services at: