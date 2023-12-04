-->


Turkish Police Nab Interpol-Wanted Senior Member Of Criminal Group Operating In Russia


12/4/2023 12:24:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish police have arrested in Istanbul a manager of an organized crime group operating in Russia, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Shamil Amirov, one of the managers of the "Thieves in Law" organized crime syndicate, was wanted by Interpol with blue notice for fraud and was caught in Istanbul during Operation Cage-15, Yerlikaya said on X.

He said that the Istanbul Anti-Organized Crime Branch Directorate found Amirov to be residing in Sariyer district of the city.

“Our fight against international and national organized crime centers and poison traffickers will continue increasingly,” the minister said.

“We are determined to clear our country of international and national organized crime groups. We will catch them one by one and bring them to justice,” he added.

