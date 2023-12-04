Turkish Police Nab Interpol-Wanted Senior Member Of Criminal Group Operating In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish police have arrested in Istanbul a manager of an
organized crime group operating in Russia, Interior Minister Ali
Yerlikaya said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
Shamil Amirov, one of the managers of the "Thieves in Law"
organized crime syndicate, was wanted by Interpol with blue notice
for fraud and was caught in Istanbul during Operation Cage-15,
Yerlikaya said on X.
He said that the Istanbul Anti-Organized Crime Branch
Directorate found Amirov to be residing in Sariyer district of the
city.
“Our fight against international and national organized crime
centers and poison traffickers will continue increasingly,” the
minister said.
“We are determined to clear our country of international and
national organized crime groups. We will catch them one by one and
bring them to justice,” he added.
