Khasawneh Says Jordan Seeks To Become Regional Hub For Green Hydrogen Production

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday discussed investment opportunities in green hydrogen and green ammonia with CEOs of leading international companies.



Khasawneh held separate meetings with Fortesco CEO Mark Hutchinson and Enertrag CEO Gunar Hering during his participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai.

The discussions focused on the proposed investments by both companies in the Kingdom, particularly in the fields of green hydrogen and green ammonia, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister underscored Jordan's keenness in expanding its renewable energy infrastructure and investments, citing the Kingdom's“increased reliance” on renewables, which accounted for 27 per cent of its electrical energy by the end of 2022.



He expressed the government's support for these investments in the emerging global industry, highlighting Jordan's ambition to become a key regional hub for green hydrogen production.

Khasawneh emphasised the significance of these investments in fostering economic development and creating job opportunities for the youth in Jordan.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said previously that Jordan is using its full capacity to produce more renewable energy to meet local needs and export green energy, in the form of both electricity and green hydrogen.

He added that the Kingdom is close to completing the national strategy for green hydrogen.

More than 70,000 delegates are expected to attend COP28, including business leaders, young people, climate scientists, journalists, and various other experts and stakeholders.