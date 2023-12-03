Metamundo Token (MMT), A Real Estate Brokerage And Sales Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Metamundo Token (MMT) on December 5, 2023, for all BitMart users. The MMT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is Metamundo Token (MMT)?

Metamundo Token (MMT) is an innovative digital asset powering the Web3 Intermundo platform, a blockchain-driven real estate brokerage and sales platform. This dynamic ecosystem connects various elements like K-Pop concerts, K-Food, and both virtual and actual real estate in the metaverse, offering practical compensation through creative content. With a focus on tangible real estate transactions, MMT allows for transparent and efficient asset management and trade, creating a sustainable and user-engaged digital environment.

Why Metamundo Token (MMT)?

MMT stands as a cornerstone in the Intermundo ecosystem, ensuring fair, transparent, and innovative real estate transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, MMT introduces a unique auction mechanism for online real estate commerce. Its integration into the extended ecosystem of Metamundo, including services like Popcorn Box, allows for real estate ownership and rewards in alignment with token use. MMT's stability is maintained through a delicate balance of token utility and sustainability, ensuring long-term service viability and a thriving ecosystem.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Metamundo Token (MMT)

Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 MMT

Token Type: BEP-20

MMT is a key currency within the Metamundo ecosystem, facilitating a broad spectrum of transactions and incentives. It's utilized for purchasing, exchanging, and incentivizing participation in various Web3.0 services, including real and virtual real estate NFTs. MMT tokens are integral to the Popcorn Box protocol, providing tangible rewards or property ownership opportunities. The token's role extends to gaming and NFT marketplaces, where it serves as a primary settlement medium, fostering global user engagement and ecosystem expansion.

To learn more about Metamundo Token (MMT), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!