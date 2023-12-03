Pixel World Coin (PWC), A Governance Token For The Pixel Universe Ecosystem, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Pixel World Coin (PWC) on December 5, 2023, for all BitMart users. The PWC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is Pixel World Coin (PWC)?

Pixel World Coin (PWC) is an integral part of the Pixel Universe ecosystem, a dynamic Battle Royale shooting game within the evolving Web3 gaming landscape. PWC, functioning as a governance token, connects the game to external systems and upholds its value. With a fixed total supply, PWC enables players to engage in staking, investing, and community governance, fostering a player-driven economy and contributing to the governance and expansion of Pixel Battle's universe.

Why Pixel World Coin (PWC)?

PWC is crucial in the Pixel Battle ecosystem, offering players a dual economic model with in-game token Core and governance token PWC. While Core drives in-game transactions, PWC empowers owners to participate in governance activities, shaping the game's future. This approach ensures a balanced and sustainable in-game economy, fostering community involvement and rewarding contributions through PWC incentives.

About Pixel World Coin (PWC)

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PWC

Token Type: POLYGON

Pixel World Coin supports a vibrant, player-centric ecosystem in Pixel Battle(PC) & Pixel M(Mobile), a game blending survival, arena, colosseum modes, and Mobile Mining Modes. Developed using the Unity engine, it offers a rich, multi-platform gaming experience. PWC holders can propose and vote on governance decisions, while the in-game Core token facilitates gameplay transactions. This dual-token system, with a fixed PWC supply, aligns with the game's strategic direction and community-driven governance, enhancing player engagement and investment in the game's development.

To learn more about Pixel World Coin (PWC), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

