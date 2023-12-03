Israel Bombs Home Of Jordanian In Gaza, Foreign Ministry Says It Follows Up Family Condition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 3 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said Sunday evening that it was following up on bombing a Jordanian citizen and his family members by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip."Contact was made with the citizen and his family, who reported that the house he lived in was bombed, resulting in the death of one of his sons and the injury of another," the ministry's spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said. "His injured son is in a coma and is receiving treatment at the Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip.""The Ministry is following up on the citizen and his injured son's condition, and is working to transfer them to receive treatment in the Jordanian field hospital until they are evacuated to the Kingdom," Qudah added.According to Qudah, the Jordanian government holds the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the safety of this family and all Jordanian citizens who were unable to leave the Gaza Strip.