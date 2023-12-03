Venezuela Votes On Esequibo Territory Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Sunday, Venezuelans, backed by President Nicolas Maduro, will vote in a crucial referendum addressing the Esequibo territory dispute with Guyana.



The region, potentially rich in oil, has been a subject of contention for years.



The referendum includes five critical questions, notably challenging the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) jurisdiction over the Esequibo river area.



Maduro's government sees the referendum as a demonstration of strength. It also serves as a test of public support ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



The ICJ claimed jurisdiction in April, but a final decision might take years. Venezuela insists on a bilateral resolution with Guyana.



Responding to Guyana's plea, the ICJ ordered Venezuela not to alter the current situation. However, it did not explicitly prohibit the referendum.



Both nations interpreted the ruling as supportive of their respective claims. The referendum's questions cover various aspects.



They include rejecting the 1899 Paris Arbitration line and supporting the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the sole resolution tool.







The referendum also queries public opinion on opposing the ICJ's jurisdiction and Guyana's unilateral maritime activities.



Additionally, it proposes creating the Guayana Esequiba state with citizenship plans for its inhabitants.



Over 20 million citizens are eligible to vote. The National Electoral Council (CNE) has deployed more than 350,000 officials for the event.



The voting centers will be open for 12 hours, accommodating a large turnout.

The historical context of the Esequibo dispute

This referendum follows Guyana's granting of oil drilling contracts in the undelimited territory.



Companies like ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies received these contracts. Venezuela's decision to hold the referendum is a direct response to these developments.



The historical context of the Esequibo dispute dates back two centuries. Initially under Spanish control, the British later claimed the territory.



The 1966 Geneva Agreement, signed by Guyana, the UK, and Venezuela, aimed to resolve the dispute. However, it only temporarily halted the conflict.



Both Venezuela and Guyana view the disputed area as integral to their national territory.



Venezuela has consistently featured it on its maps and seeks direct negotiations for resolution.



In contrast, Guyana looks to the UN and ICJ for a solution. This referendum is a pivotal moment in the long-standing dispute, potentially shaping the future of the Esequibo region.

MENAFN03122023007421016031ID1107528534