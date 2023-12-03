Amazon’S Rocky Road In Healthcare Innovation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amazon's foray into healthcare, expanding beyond its successful Prime subscription and streaming services, marks a significant shift.



Initially aiming to revolutionize American healthcare, Amazon now adopts a more traditional approach.



The company operates medical clinics and pharmacies, offering Prime members discounts on One Medical subscriptions, a network acquired recently.



Despite technological enhancements, this strategy closely mirrors existing healthcare services, contrasting with the anticipated radical industry changes.



Over eight years, Amazon's healthcare initiatives have had mixed outcomes.



Ventures like Haven, in collaboration with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan, aimed to reduce corporate health insurance costs but made little progress.



Amazon Care, offering quick virtual access to doctors, closed 17 months after its launch. Similarly, a health device line was discontinued due to low consumer interest.



Amazon's focus now lies on two established ventures: One Medical and PillPack.







Both are popular among patients but largely replicate existing services and were not profitable before Amazon's acquisition.



The company's healthcare strategy, led by managers with limited health sector experience, yielded commonplace innovations like online consultations and rapid drug delivery.

Wall Street's patience is thinning with Amazon

Neil Lindsay, head of Amazon's Health Services, admits to the company's experimental nature and learning from errors.



However, Wall Street's patience is thinning with Amazon's speculative healthcare investments.



Analysts advise Amazon to narrow its focus and cut back on healthcare spending.



Amazon CEO Andy Jassy views healthcare as a vital long-term investment, with the company projected to generate over $500 billion in sales this year.



Yet, Amazon's extensive approach to healthcare has not significantly impacted the industry.



Amazon's initial healthcare efforts date back to 2015, with the launch of Amazon Care reflecting an early proposal for app-based primary care.



Despite positive patient feedback, the service struggled to attract other businesses.

Amazon's Rocky Road in Healthcare Innovation

Amazon Pharmacy, built on PillPack, faced challenges in integrating and showcasing transparent medication pricing online, with competitors quickly adopting similar features.



GoodRx's recent price-checking tool for doctors and Amazon's added benefits for Prime subscribers using its pharmacy services underscore the competitive healthcare market.



Amazon's journey in healthcare highlights the industry's complexities and regulatory challenges, showing that even tech giants face obstacles in healthcare transformation.

