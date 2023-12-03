Germany Seeks War-Readiness Amid Ukraine Containment Push

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany is actively enhancing its military readiness, known as 'kriegstauglich', in response to the Ukraine conflict.



Defense Minister Boris Pistorius , in early November, called on Germans to gear up for a potential war, highlighting the need for Germany to be 'war-ready .



Pistorius emphasized the importance of recognizing Europe's potential war threat and reiterated his statement a few days later.



This development is part of a wider strategic change driven by both the United States and Germany.



They are encouraging Ukraine to start peace negotiations with Russia, moving away from direct fighting to a containment policy.



This shift responds to Ukraine's military efforts and Western sanctions, which haven't notably weakened Russia or secured a decisive Ukrainian victory.







In response, the United States is advising a shift from direct military conflict to a containment approach.



This strategy aims to stabilize the current military situation and prevent the loss of Ukrainian territories to Russia.



Germany is aligning with this by improving its military capabilities. The German Society for Foreign Affairs (DGAP) stresses Germany's need for conflict preparation.



They suggest a strategy that prevents threats early and builds strong armed forces quickly.



The DGAP also recommends involving the public in defense activities, possibly through interactive programs and a mandatory defense internship for residents aged 18 to 65.

Ukraine's current military objectives not immediately feasible

US experts Eugene Rumer and Andrew S. Weiss endorse this move towards containment.



They critique the West's previous reliance on sanctions and attempts to isolate Russia diplomatically.



They argue for a sustained strategy supporting Ukraine and continuing sanctions against Russia.



Richard Haass and Charles Kupchan, notable US experts, view Ukraine's current military objectives as not immediately feasible.



They propose that the US collaborate with Ukraine to develop a strategy based on the actual situation.



This includes negotiating a ceasefire with Russia and shifting focus to defense rather than offense.



Germany's participation in this strategic redirection is vital. By becoming 'kriegstauglich', Germany bolsters the collective Western stance.



This readiness underpins the new containment and negotiation strategy, offering balanced support to Ukraine, considering realistic objectives and long-term stability.

