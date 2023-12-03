From Chaos To Order: Kabul’S Changing Face

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, Kabul has become cleaner and safer but also notably more austere.



Nematullah Barakzai, a cultural affairs advisor, notes that Kabu , designed for 500,000 residents, now houses nearly 7 million people.



This growth has brought significant challenges.



The Taliban's swift return to power in August 2021 brought a focus on cleanliness and security.



Amin Karim, an urban architect, highlights the Taliban's efforts in street cleaning and waste management.



Interestingly, he points out that former creators of unrest are now in charge of maintaining peace.



In Kabul's markets, people like Jalilullah, a 21-year-old apple seller, now feel safer working late.



The city is monitored by 62,000 cameras, which some residents view as a means of surveillance.



Ramisha, a local painter, expresses relief from common urban threats like theft and bombings.







The Taliban have maintained checkpoints to prevent attacks from Islamic State jihadists.



Many areas in Kabul still resemble fortresses with concrete blocks and armed guards.



The Taliban's leadership has reclaimed and reopened streets blocked by the previous regime's powerful figures.



Barakzai celebrates the reopening of over a hundred streets and the construction of new roads.



Financially, Kabul has seen improvements under the Taliban with the implementation of property taxes.



This measure is a shift from the city's previous corruption issues. Efforts to beautify the city include planting a million flowers.



However, women face restrictions in these new green spaces.

Demolition of beauty salons

Taliban orders have led to the demolition of beauty salons, part of a wider "cleansing" that includes removing drug addicts from the streets.



Traffic and pollution remain persistent challenges. A new expressway and 24 roundabouts aim to ease congestion.



Barakzai expresses optimism with a 10-year strategic vision for traffic improvement.



Kabul's social atmosphere has also changed drastically. Women, now required to wear abayas, contribute to a more uniform cityscape.



Humaira, a local resident, feels safer but notes the significant change in women's dress. The city becomes dark and deserted at night, with a curfew-like atmosphere.



Karim reminisces about Kabul's lively past, contrasting it with the current male-dominated environment.



Women face exclusion from education and many jobs. Ramisha expresses sadness over restricted access to cultural sites.



Kabul's transformation under the Taliban is complex, with gains in safety and cleanliness.



However, it's also marked by heightened surveillance, gender restrictions, and persistent issues like traffic and pollution.



With information from AFP

MENAFN03122023007421016031ID1107528530