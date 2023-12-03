Chile’S Repeated Win As World’S Top Green Destination

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile has again secured the title "World's Best Green Destination" at the World Travel Awards.



This prestigious award , also known as the "Oscar of Tourism," recognizes Chile's commitment to eco-friendly travel.



Chile stood out among other nations, including Peru and Norway, for its green tourism initiatives.



Verónica Pardo Lagos, Chile's Undersecretary of Tourism, expressed joy over this global honor. She emphasized the government's role in promoting sustainable tourism.



The focus is on certifying businesses with the Sernatur S-label, ensuring adherence to global sustainability standards.



Pardo Lagos stressed the importance of sustainable tourism for the future. The government actively supports this through various green initiatives.







These include forming clean production agreements and collaborating with other public entities.



Cristóbal Benítez Villafranca, the national director of Sernatur, spoke about the collaborative success.



Winning the award reflects the combined efforts of both the public and private sectors in Chile.



The focus is on developing sustainable tourism experiences that highlight Chile's natural beauty.



This repeated recognition highlights Chile's efforts in sustainable tourism. It showcases Chile's dedication to preserving its diverse natural heritage.



The country's commitment to eco-friendly tourism is evident across all its 16 regions.

Background

Chile's journey in green tourism started years ago, focusing on its diverse landscapes. The country has long recognized the potential of its natural resources for tourism.



Over time, Chile has developed a robust framework for sustainable tourism practices. This approach balances environmental preservation with tourist attraction.



Internationally, Chile sets a benchmark in green tourism, often compared to other eco-friendly destinations.



Countries like Costa Rica and New Zealand are also known for their green tourism initiatives.



However, Chile's consistent wins at the World Travel Awards highlight its unique position.

