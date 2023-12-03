Modi's BJP Wins In Assembly Elections In Three Out Of Four States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 3 (KUNA) - India's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved Sunday a massive victory in three out of four state Legislative Assembly Elections, according to the initial results.

The Election Commission of India informed that BJP won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while in southern Indian state of Telangana the opposition Congress party managed to win.

The election results indicate that Modi's efforts to win a third term in the national elections scheduled to take place in 2024 may bear fruit, though local elections do not reflect the national mood often.

In Rajasthan, the BJP succeeded in 115 out of a total 199 seats while the Congress party managed to win 69 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party two seats and others 13 seats.

The right wing party of Modi also managed to clinch victory in Madhya Pradesh winning 163 out of 230 seats while the Indian National Congress succeeded in 66 seats and another local party in one seat.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 seats out of a total 90 seats while the Congress party managed to get 35 seats and a local party succeeded in one seat.

In the southern Indian state of Telangana, the Indian National Congress won 64 out of 119 seats while the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi got 39 seats, BJP eight seats and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen seven seats.

The opposition Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Ghandi has formed a coalition of all the major opposition parties to face the right-wing BJP in the Parliamentary Elections next year. (end)

