-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chinese Automaker Chery Produces 1St EV In Indonesia


12/3/2023 3:12:01 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first electric vehicle (EV) of China's automotive company Chery has rolled off the production line in Indonesia, the company said on Saturday at its production base in Bekasi, a city east of the capital Jakarta, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

President of Chery International Zhang Guibin is optimistic about the Indonesian market, as the carmaker has received positive appreciation from customers.

"The OMODA E5 EVs locally assembled in Indonesia will be launched soon. They carry the latest technology and our commitment to environmentally friendly innovations that are comfortable for consumers as well," Zhang said.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for the Economy Affairs Airlangga Hartarto expressed his hope that Chery would make Indonesia a production base for exports, especially for consumers in Southeast Asian countries.

China's automotive company Chery's electric vehicle model OMODA E5 is seen during the rolling off ceremony in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. The first electric vehicle (EV) of China's automotive company Chery has rolled off the production line in Indonesia, the company said on Saturday at its production base in Bekasi, a city east of the capital Jakarta.

MENAFN03122023000195011045ID1107528469

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search