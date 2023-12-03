Chinese Automaker Chery Produces 1St EV In Indonesia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first electric vehicle (EV) of China's automotive company
Chery has rolled off the production line in Indonesia, the company
said on Saturday at its production base in Bekasi, a city east of
the capital Jakarta, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
President of Chery International Zhang Guibin is optimistic
about the Indonesian market, as the carmaker has received positive
appreciation from customers.
"The OMODA E5 EVs locally assembled in Indonesia will be
launched soon. They carry the latest technology and our commitment
to environmentally friendly innovations that are comfortable for
consumers as well," Zhang said.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for the Economy Affairs
Airlangga Hartarto expressed his hope that Chery would make
Indonesia a production base for exports, especially for consumers
in Southeast Asian countries.
China's automotive company Chery's electric vehicle model OMODA
E5 is seen during the rolling off ceremony in Bekasi, West Java,
Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2023. The first electric vehicle (EV) of China's
automotive company Chery has rolled off the production line in
Indonesia, the company said on Saturday at its production base in
Bekasi, a city east of the capital Jakarta.
MENAFN03122023000195011045ID1107528469
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.