Lazio Beat Cagliari 1-0 At Olimpico

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lazio beat Cagliari 1-0 at the Olimpico Saturday to keep their
ninth place in Serie A, level with Atalanta and Fiorentina on
points and 13 behind leaders Juve, who could be overtaken if Inter
wins at the Maradona Sunday night, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The goal came from veteran ex Barcelona star winger Pedro in the
eighth minute.
Cagliari's Congo midfielder Antoine Makoumbou was sent off in
the 27th minute.
Cagliari remain third from bottom on 10 points, one above Verona
and two ahead of basement side Salernitana.
