Lazio Beat Cagliari 1-0 At Olimpico

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lazio beat Cagliari 1-0 at the Olimpico Saturday to keep their ninth place in Serie A, level with Atalanta and Fiorentina on points and 13 behind leaders Juve, who could be overtaken if Inter wins at the Maradona Sunday night, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The goal came from veteran ex Barcelona star winger Pedro in the eighth minute.

Cagliari's Congo midfielder Antoine Makoumbou was sent off in the 27th minute.

Cagliari remain third from bottom on 10 points, one above Verona and two ahead of basement side Salernitana.