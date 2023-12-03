Attacker Stabs German Tourist To Death In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A person known to the French authorities as a radical Islamist
with mental health troubles stabbed a German tourist to death and
wounded two people in central Paris on Saturday before being
arrested, officials said, Azernews reports, citing
Arab News.
The attack took place close to the Eiffel Tower during a busy
late weekend night and came with the country on its highest alert
for attacks as tensions rise against the background of the war
between Israel and Hamas.
“We will not give in to terrorism,” Prime Minister Elisabeth
Borne wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the attack.
French anti-terror prosecutors said that they would now take on the
investigation.
The attacker was known to authorities as a radical Islamist and
was being treated for mental illness, a police source told AFP.
He shouted“Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest“) before being
arrested, the source added.
The Paris prosecutor's office said the attacker is French, born
in 1997, and has been arrested in an investigation into murder and
attempted murder.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin who visited the the scene by
the River Seine's Bir Hakeim bridge said the man had already been
sentenced in 2016 to“four years in prison” for planning another
attack which he failed to carry out.
“A man attacked a couple who were foreign tourists. A German
tourist who was born in the Philippines died from the stabbing,” he
said.
A taxi driver who witnessed the scene intervened, Darmanin said.
The attacker then crossed the Seine attacking others and injuring
one with a hammer, while police chased in pursuit.
Police used a taser to neutralize the man who was then
arrested.
“He had threatened them very violently... he will now have to
answer for his actions before justice,” Darmanin said.
The suspect told police he could not stand Muslims being killed in
“Afghanistan and Palestine,” according to the minister.
Joseph S., 37 years old, a supermarket manager who asked not to
give his last name, witnessed the scene, as he sat in a bar.
He heard screams and people shouting“help, help” as they ran. A
man wielding an object attacked a man who had fallen down, and
within 10 minutes the police arrived, he told AFP.
The country has suffered several attacks by Islamist extremists,
including the November 2015 suicide and gun attacks in Paris
claimed by the Daesh group in which 130 people were killed.
There had been a relative lull in recent years, even as
officials have warned that the threat remains.
But tensions have risen in France, home to large Jewish and Muslim
populations, following Hamas's attack on
Israel on October 7 and Israel's bombardment of the Gaza
Strip.
Security in Paris is also under particular scrutiny as it gears
up to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
In October, teacher Dominique Bernard was killed in the northern
French town of Arras by a young radicalized Islamist from Russia's
Caucasus region.
