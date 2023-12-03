SOCAR Aims To Reach Net Zero Emission By 2050

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the 28th Session of the Conference of
parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28),
organized in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on December 3, 2023, the
state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) hosted an
event on“SOCAR's decarbonization strategy and future prospects,” Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by SOCAR, Azerbaijan
Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev had a speech at the
event as the guest of honor and gave detailed information about the
works and implemented programs in the direction of environmental
protection and restoration of ecological balance in the
country.
Later, Rovshan Najaf, the president of SOCAR, who welcomed the
participants of the event, gave information about SOCAR's
environmental activities and goals related to reducing emissions in
the medium and long term. The president of SOCAR said that reducing
flaring in the gas production process to zero, reducing emission
intensities, and achieving the goals of "Zero methane" and "Net
Zero" by 2050 are the main goals of the company. Rovshan Najaf
emphasized that these steps were taken in the direction of turning
SOCAR into an exemplary energy company in terms of environmental
protection, along with corporate social responsibility.
During the event, a detailed presentation was held at SOCAR on
environmental protection works, implemented projects, stated goals
and future steps to achieve them, application of green energy in
oil and gas operations, strategic goals in the field of
decarbonization and energy transition.
On the same day, at the same time, an event was held on the
implementation of the concept of "Carbon neutrality" in Garabagh
and Eastern Zangezur economic regions.
Azerbaijan Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and
Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, made an opening speech at the
event.
In the speeches, information was given about the large-scale
restoration and reconstruction projects implemented in Garabagh and
Eastern Zangezur economic regions, and it was pointed out that the
main goals are to ensure carbon neutrality through the application
of green energy, green agriculture, and nature-friendly
technologies in these areas.
Later, a presentation was made about the "green energy"
potential of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions,
projects implemented in this direction and future goals.
