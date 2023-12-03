Buildings Of Two Medical Facilities Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Buildings of two medical facilities were damaged in Russia's shelling of Kherson city on Sunday, December 3.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Occupants attacked two hospitals in Kherson. The buildings of the medical institutions were damaged. According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported," he said.

Russian forces hit: One killed, three wounded

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders also hit a multi-storey building in Kherson, killing one person and wounding three others. The city is being shelled from the temporarily occupied left bank.