Occupiers Deport 100 More Ukrainians From Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 100 residents of the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region were "evacuated" to Russia within a month.

That's according to Ukraine's National Resistance Center , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues the policy of resettling Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. In just one month, the Russians deported a hundred Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. Deportation takes place under the guise of 'evacuation'," the report said.

At the same time, the "evacuation" lists include residents of the temporarily occupied territories whom the Russians suspected of disloyalty, the center said.