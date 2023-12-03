One Killed As Occupiers Shell Avdiivka, Village Of Kostiantynivka In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers have shelled Avdiivka and the village of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding two others.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On December 3, 2023, the Russian army shelled Avdiivka. A 64-year-old local suffered a shrapnel wound. At the time of the attack, the man was in his yard, located near the area of hostilities. The village of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk district, was also targeted by the occupying forces. A 70-year-old woman sustained gunshot and shrapnel wounds, and her 69-year-old fellow villager died on the spot from her injuries," the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It added that the victims were outdoors at the time of the attack.

The Russian army likely shelled the Donetsk region with cannon artillery.

Private homes were also damaged by explosions.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched in criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).