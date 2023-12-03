Ukraine Preparing To Strengthen Air Defense - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The preparation of new military aid packages from partners and the strengthening of Ukrainian air defenses are planned for next week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Next week - we are already preparing - we will certainly increase the capabilities of our state, particularly our defense and industrial sector. We are also preparing new packages of military support from partners. We are also preparing to strengthen our air defense - this is an unchanging priority," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine would respond to the occupiers' terror against Ukrainians.