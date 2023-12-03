President Zelensky: Everyone Should Remember That Battle For Ukraine's Fate Continues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Intense battles are ongoing in dozens of areas all over the front line. The most challenging sectors are the Marinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, as well as the south and the Kharkiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The full text of the speech is provided below:

Fellow Ukrainians!

Today, the Russian occupiers struck at Kherson once again. Brutal strikes. Straight at the city... Houses. Streets. Our hospitals. As of now, two people have been reported dead. My condolences to the families and friends. All the wounded have been provided with the necessary assistance.

Altogether, on this day alone, and only in Kherson region, there were more than 20 Russian shelling occasions - similar to those in Kherson, purely terrorist in nature. In the city of Beryslav and in the villages of the region. I extend my gratitude to all the rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, to all the National Police personnel working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. I am grateful to all the doctors and nurses who are providing assistance. I am grateful to the local authorities and volunteers who do not abandon their cities and communities to their fate.

Intense battles are ongoing in dozens of areas along the entire frontline. The most severe are the Maryinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut areas. However, it is also difficult in the south and in Kharkiv region.

And every city in Ukraine, where today was a relatively quiet day... Everyone who is now in the rear. Everyone who can afford to spend time at home. Everyone should remember that the battle for the fate of Ukraine continues. It's not on social media, not in arguments over political matters, not in squabbling. This battle is where Ukrainians need support every day. Specific things that strengthen Ukraine. Things that add strength to our positions, to our state. Things that allow us to respond to the enemy's attacks with our actions. Active actions. Bold actions.

I thank everyone who does not forget that the frontline requires support every day. I thank everyone who is working for the sake of unwavering, constant, real support. I thank everyone who understands how important it is for our people in the frontline areas and the temporarily occupied territories to feel that Ukraine remembers them. That Ukraine remembers and will not abandon them to the enemy's destruction. I thank everyone who does not get discouraged and does not waste their precious energy on arguments. Those who work for the national interests. Those who heal and save lives. Those who educate children and genuinely care for their communities' interests. Those who manufacture weapons and ammunition for our warriors. Those who organize volunteer fundraisers and, against all odds, provide assistance to specific units. I am grateful to everyone who trains our soldiers, both here in Ukraine and in partner countries. Each such training mission is a tangible contribution to the victory that will come. Inevitably. If you do not just believe in it, do not just expect victory from the warriors, but do everything in your power every day so that Ukraine becomes stronger and our collective capabilities increase.

We are already preparing for the next week, and we will definitely expand the capabilities of our state. In particular, our defense industry. We are preparing new military support packages from our partners. Strengthening our air defense, which is a constant priority, is also in progress.

We will definitely retaliate for the occupiers' terror against our people. We always do.

Glory to Ukraine!

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine