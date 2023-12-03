Number Of Killed In Gaza Strip Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached more than 15.5 thousand people, the press service of the Gaza Ministry of Health says, Trend reports.

The death toll is reported to have risen to 15,523, with more than 41,316 injured.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.