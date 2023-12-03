SOCAR Aims To Achieve Net Zero By 2050 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. On December 3,
the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held an
event on the topic“SOCAR Decarbonization Strategy and Future
Prospects” within the framework of the 28th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP-28), organized in Dubai, Trend reports citing SOCAR.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev spoke at the event as an honorary guest
and spoke in detail about the work and ongoing programs in the
direction of environmental protection and restoration of the
ecological balance in Azerbaijan.
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, welcoming the event participants,
spoke about SOCAR's environmental activities and goals related to
reducing emissions in the medium and long term. The President of
SOCAR said that the company's main goals are to reduce flaring in
the production process to zero, reduce emissions intensity and
achieve the goals of "Zero Methane" and "Net Zero" by 2050. Rovshan
Najaf emphasized that these steps have been taken towards
transforming SOCAR into an exemplary energy company in terms of
environmental protection, as well as corporate social
responsibility.
A detailed presentation was made of SOCAR's work on
environmental protection, implemented projects, planned goals and
future steps to achieve them, the use of green energy in oil and
gas operations, strategic goals in the field of decarbonization and
energy transition during the event.
On the same day, an event was held to implement the concept of
“Carbon Neutrality” in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic
regions.
The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev and the President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf
made opening speeches at the event.
The speeches provided information on large-scale restoration and
reconstruction projects being implemented in the Karabakh and East
Zangezur economic regions. It was noted that the main goals are to
achieve carbon neutrality through the use of green energy, green
agriculture and environmentally friendly technologies in these
areas.
Then, a presentation was made on the potential of "green energy"
of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, projects being
implemented in this direction and future goals.
