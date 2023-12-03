Bahrain, UK Exchange Expertise In Aviation Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- Bahrain Minister of Interior General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, Sunday, held a discussion with the British Minister of Transport Mark Harper focusing on the exchange of expertise in airport and aviation security

During the meeting, Sheikh Rashid Al-Khalifa haled the historical ties between the two friendly countries, praising the two countries dedication to enhancing their security cooperation according to Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Both sides reviewed future projects and new horizons to exchange tech-based security expertise to promote security and safety at ports, including the Bahrain International Airport.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored shared commitment and collaborative efforts between Bahrain and the UK to enhance security measures within the aviation sector. (end)

kno







MENAFN03122023000071011013ID1107528437