Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Phone Call From Bahrain's King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call, on Sunday, from Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa during which he was reassured about the health of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During the phone call, King Hamad wished His Highness the Amir good health and rapid recovery.

His Highness the Crown Prince thanked King Hamad for his kind words and sentiments, wishing him optimal health and for Bahrain further progress and prosperity. (end)

