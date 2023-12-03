Gaza Death Toll Since Israeli Aggression Up To 15,523 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- Palestinian health authorities announced Sunday that the number of Palestinian martyrs since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip last October rose to 15,523 people, while the number of injuries reached 41,316 people.

Health authorities' spokesman, Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, said in a press conference that the number of martyrs since the start of the aggression reached 15,523 and 41,316 Palestinians were injured since the seventh of last October, 70 percent of whom were children and women.

Al-Qudra added that the Israeli occupation committed horrific and massive massacres during the past hours, claiming hundreds of martyrs and many injuries, noting that those who were able to reach hospitals were 316 martyrs and 664 wounded, as the largest number of victims are still under the rubble.

He described the occupation's violations against the health sector as "brutal, which led to the death of 281 health personnel and the injury of hundreds of them."

He pointed out that the Israeli occupation targeted and destroyed 56 ambulances, including the deliberate killings and injury of medical crews.

This comes in light of the Israeli tanks' incursion into the east and north of the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip. (end)

