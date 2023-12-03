Kuwait Ambassador To Jordan Presents Credentials To Jordanian King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Jordan, Hamad Al-Marri presented his credentials to the Jordanian King Abdullah II, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Sunday.

Ambassador Al-Marri told KUNA, after the ceremony of presenting his credentials to the Royal Hashemite Court, which took place at Basman Palace, that he was honored to convey greetings on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Jordanian King.

The ambassador also expressed wishes on behalf of the political leadership in Kuwait to the Jordanian leadership and people for further progress and prosperity.

He pointed out that King Abdullah II asked him to convey greetings to His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing the Kuwaiti leadership continued health and prosperity. (end)

