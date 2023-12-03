UN Human Rights Chief Demands End To Brutal Aggression Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Dec. 3 (Petra)-- UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk demanded an end to the brutal aggression and hostilities against Gaza.
"More violence is not the answer. It will bring neither peace nor security," Türk said Sunday in a statement.
"Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardments since the hostilities resumed on Friday," according to the UN Human Rights Chief.
"As a result of Israel's conduct of hostilities and its orders for people to leave the north and parts of the south, hundreds of thousands are being confined into ever smaller areas in southern Gaza without proper sanitation, access to sufficient food, water, and health supplies, even as bombs rain down around them," Türk said.
"I repeat, there is no safe place in Gaza," Türk said.
"International humanitarian law and human rights law are clear that protection of civilians comes first and that rapid, unimpeded humanitarian access through all possible means must be facilitated to alleviate the suffering of civilians," Türk stressed.
