Qatar To Sponsor 3,000 Orphans, Treat 1,500 Injured Palestinians From Gaza

Doha, Dec.3 (Petra) -- Qatar on Sunday announced an initiative to provide medical care to 1,500 injured Palestinians and provide sponsorship to 3,000 orphans residing in the Gaza Strip.According to the Qatar News Agency, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the country's emir, has given the go-ahead for this initiative.In cooperation with Egypt, Qatar will arrange for the transportation of injured people and their companions in order to receive care in designated facilities.Qatar has flown 37 planes bringing 1,203 tons of relief, including food, medical supplies, and shelter supplies, along with a field hospital and ambulances, since the beginning of the onslaught on the Gaza Strip.