Talks With Cuban President Affirm Work To Further Coordinate International Efforts To Stop Israeli Aggression: Amir

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed during talks with President of the Republic of Cuba HE Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the work to step up coordination of joint efforts in international forums to stop the Israeli aggression and achieve lasting peace for occupied Palestine.



Amir issues directives to treat 1,500 wounded and sponsor 3,000 orphans from Gaza Amir, Cuban President discuss joint cooperation in various fields

In a post on His Highness' official X account, His Highness expressed happiness at the visit of his friend, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, adding that their expanded talks in Doha dealt with opportunities to consolidate mutual economic ties.

His Highness added that they had deliberated on the latest developments in Gaza, and the work to increase the coordination of joint efforts in international forums to stop the Israeli aggression and achieve lasting peace for occupied Palestine.