Egypt's External Debt Recorded $164.7Bn End Of June Rising 5.8% Y-O-Y: CBE

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said the North African nation's external debt registered $164 at the end of June 2023, up by about $9 or 5.8% year over year (Y-o-Y).

This resulted from the rise in net disbursements of loans and facilities by $8 and the depreciation of the US dollar exchange rate vis-à-vis the other currencies of the external debt, which led to an increase of $147 in book value.

Egypt's debt breakdown by maturity

By original maturity, Egypt's external debt reaffirmed its pattern of long-term debt predominance at the end of June 2023.

Long-term debt accounted for $136, whereas short-term debt accounted for $28.

By residual maturity, short-term debt amounted to about $49 at the end of June 2023. Meanwhile, long-term debt reached about $115.

Breakdown by type

Egypt's Long-term external debt registered $136, or 82.9% of total external debt at the end of June 2023, up by about $7 compared with the end of June 2022.

Buyers' and suppliers' credit reached about $19, up by $3 at the end of June 2023, compared with the end of June 2022.

Multilateral institutions' debt reached about $52, up by $1, as compared with the end of June 2022.

Other bilateral debt 1 amounted to some $12bn, up by $895.

Non-guaranteed private sector debt reached $1, up by $752. This rise, which was realized mainly during the period January-March 2023, resulted from a loan of about $750m granted to a private bank by its headquarters.

It is worth noting that this outstanding stock includes the Green bonds, issued by the Commercial International Bank in July 2021, with a nominal value of $100m.

Egyptian bonds issued abroad non-resident holdings reached $29, up by $465.



The outstanding stock of bonds as of June 2023 includes the following:



Roughly $22 of Eurobonds issued in US dollars, the equivalent of about $4 of Eurobonds denominated in euro, about $1 of SUKUK issued in US dollar in February 2023, about $737 of Green bonds issued in US dollar, the equivalent of about $419 of Samurai bonds issued in Japanese yen, and about $355 of sovereign notes issued in US dollars.

Moreover, the repurchase agreements repo registered about $4, while long-term deposits placed at the CBE by some Arab countries registered about $15bn.

These deposits are distributed as follows, $5 by the United Arab Emirates, $5 by Saudi Arabia, and $4bn by Kuwait.

Rescheduled bilateral debt reached around $1bn, down by $ 270.

Similarly, short-term debt increased by about $1 compared with June 2022 to reach about $28 at the end of June 2023, or 17.1% of total external debt. Newly placed Arab countries' deposits at the CBE constituted more than half of the short-term debt at the end of June 2023, registering $15. Also, another $2 represents the Currency Swap Agreement between the CBE and the People's Bank of China.

Breakdown by currency

Measuring the currency composition of Egypt's external debt is an important indicator that sheds light on the external debt exposure to currency markets' volatility.

The currency composition of external debt reveals that the US dollar is the main borrowing currency $112, or 68.4%, followed by the euro with $18 at the end of June 2023.

Other major currencies recorded $33, distributed as follows: SDRs were the runner-up $22, the Kuwaiti dinar $3, the Chinese yuan $3, the Japanese yen $2, the Saudi Riyal $1, and other currencies $0.

Breakdown by creditor

Egypt's external debt distribution by creditors indicates that $52 was owed to multilateral institutions. The IMF loans alone represent 40% of these institutions' loans, or the equivalent of $21, which were classified as follows, $9 in Extended Fund Facility (EFF), $2 in Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), $5bn in Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), $3 representing SDR allocation, $348 representing the First Tranche of the New Extended Fund Facility.



The other major multilateral creditors, which European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) $12 or 23.3%, the European Investment Bank (EIB) $4 or 9%, the African Development Bank (AfDB) $2 or 5.4%, and Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development $2 or 4.1%.

Additionally, $46 was owed to Arab countries mainly; UAE about $20 or 12.7% of total external debt, Saudi Arabia $12 or 7.4%, Kuwait $7 or 4.3%, and Qatar $4bn or 2.5%.

Meanwhile, $8 came from five members of Paris Club countries, namely; Germany $2, Japan and France $2 each, and the UK and USA $0 each. In addition, $8 was owed to China.

Breakdown by debtor sector

The structure of Egypt's external debt by debtor sector at the end of June 2023 compared with the end of June 2022 reveals that:

Banks' external debt increased by about $3 to $21bn, representing 12.7% of external debt. This increase resulted from the rise in long-term loans received by banks by $3 and the decrease in short-term loans and deposits by about $0.

The Central Bank's external debt increased by about $2 to $43, representing 26.5% of external debt.

Other sectors' debt increased by about $1 to $16, representing 10.1% of external debt.

The government remains the main obligor, with a share of around 50.7% of external debt. Egyptian government debt increased by about $1, reaching $83. The majority of this increase has been reflected in the long-term loans by $0, and bonds floated abroad by $0. It is worth noting that from January to March 2023, the government issued $1 of SUKUK in international markets and repaid a tranche of Eurobonds issued in US dollars in the amount of some $0.

External debt service

Debt service retreated to $25 principal repayments registered $18, and interest payments $7bn during FY 2022/23, compared with $26 in FY 2021/22. This decrease in Egypt's debt service reflects the reduction in principal repayments by about $3, and the increase in interest payments by about $2.

External debt indicators

Egypt's external debt stock to GDP represented 40.3% at the end of June 2023 compared with 32.6% at the end of June 2022.

Short-term external debt by original maturity to total external debt registered 17.1% at the end of June 2023, which is the same at the end of June 2022.

Its ratio to net international reserves increased to 80.8% at the end of June 2023, from 79.7% at the end of June 2022.

Short-term external debt by residual maturity to total external debt registered 30% at the end of June 2023 against 27.1% at the end of June 2022.

Its ratio to net international reserves increased to 142% at the end of June 2023 against 126.4% at the end of June 2022.

Egypt's external debt stock to exports of goods and services registered 222% at the end of June 2023 against 219.8% at the end of June 2022.

Debt-service ratio2 decreased to 34.3% at the end of June 2023 compared to 37.1% at the end of June 2022 Moreover, debt-service ratio when calculated as a ratio to current receipts3 improves considerably to reach 25.7% at the end of June 2023 compared to 25.2% at end of June 2022.