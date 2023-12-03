Moi Eases Regulations For Family Residency, Visit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has revised regulations for family residency and visit in order to streamline and simplify the process, it was announced Sunday. Applications should be submitted through the Metrash2 app.

Government and semi-government employees should have family housing allocated by the employer or a minimum monthly salary of QR10,000 duly accredited with an employment contract.

For private sector employees, the profession should be of a technical or specialised (non-labour) category, accredited with an employment contract and a minimum salary of QR10,000 without accommodation or QR6,000 with family housing provided by the employer.

For family sponsorship, sons should not exceed 25 years of age, and daughters must be unmarried. It's also mandatory to provide health insurance covering the entire duration of their stay, effective from their date of entry into the country. Additionally, children within the mandatory education age (6-18 years old) must be enrolled in licensed schools in the country or provide evidence of their education enrollment outside the country through the educational platform supervised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE). This requirement is essential during the issuance or renewal of the residence permit.

Regarding family visits, the sponsoring resident's profession must belong to non-labour sectors with a salary not less than QR5,000. They should have family housing accredited by the relevant authorities. The visitor should be a relative within the permissible degrees of relation to the sponsoring resident. The family visit is granted with no specific age restriction.

However, it's mandatory to have health insurance covering the visitor's period of stay in Qatar. These updated procedures and regulations are now in effect.

“To ensure public convenience and ease, the General Directorate of Passports offers all its services electronically through the Metrash2 app and MoI official website,” a statement said.

