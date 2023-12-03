-->


Earthquake Of 6.4 Magnitude Hits Philippine Islands Region


12/3/2023 2:00:27 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Philippine Islands region on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

