Earthquake Of 6.4 Magnitude Hits Philippine Islands Region

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Philippine Islands region on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.