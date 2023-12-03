Parliamentary Leaders Discuss Agenda For Winter Session Starting On December 4

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indian parliamentary leaders meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 4. at 10 am in the LoP chamber in Parliament of political parties in Parliament met on Saturday to discuss the agenda for the Winter session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, December 4.In addition to Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Pramod Tiwari, as well as Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Fouzia Khan, and RSP leader N K Premachandran, the meeting has been convened by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2023, the Government met with the Floor Leaders of all Political Parties under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. According to Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, the Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Monday, 4th December, 2023, and may end on Friday, 22nd December, 2023, depending on the demands of government business. During the Session, there will be 15 sittings spread over 19 days. Additionally, 19 legislative items and 2 financial items are tentatively scheduled for consideration during this session Minister for Parliamentary Affairs further stated that the Government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure by respective Presiding Officers. He also requested all party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament. The meeting was also attended by Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal of bills likely to be taken up during the 14th session of 17th Lok Sabha and 262nd session of Rajya Sabha would be:-I – LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS:-The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, as passed by Lok Sabha Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023The Post Office Bill, 2023The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023The Boilers Bill, 2023The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023



