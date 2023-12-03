-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Climate Change: Distressed Firms To Be Judged On Green Plans


12/3/2023 2:00:26 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Sustainability is set to become a central consideration for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), in a move that could make India a pioneer in the decision-making process over whether and how to rescue distressed businesses.

MENAFN03122023007365015876ID1107528010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search