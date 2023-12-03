20Th Interuniversity Logistics Case Competition Results Announced

(MENAFN- B2Press) This year's winners of the Interuniversity Logistics Case Competition, which has been held for 20 years in cooperation with Mars Logistics and LODER (Logistics Association) and is open to the participation of all university students in Turkey, have been announced.

Students applied in three categories: undergraduate and 4-year college category with the word logistics in the program name, undergraduate and 4-year college category without the word logistics in the program name, and 2-year vocational college category with the word logistics in the program name. A total of 1,000 students were submitted in all categories. Nearly 100 students applied. As a result of the evaluations and eliminations made by the jury members, 15 students from 5 teams participated in the final stage of the competition.

The final of the competition, which aims to improve students' case analysis skills and in which the contestants are expected to use their knowledge and skills while solving cases, as well as being successful in analytical thinking and holistic perspective, was held online on Sunday, November 26, and the students presented the case solutions they prepared to the jury consisting of industry representatives and academicians. After the presentations made in 3 categories, the winners were the students of Kafkas University, Marmara University and Izmir Concept Vocational School.

The first place in Category A (undergraduate and 4-year college category with the word logistics in the program name) went to Kafkas University International Trade and Logistics Department students, Gift Üreyil, Yağmur Çelik and Ayşenur Ulusoy, while the A Category second place winner was Akdeniz University, International Trade and Logistics Department students Süleyman Akın, Arda Furkan Koç and Gülfidan Yıldırım.

The winner of Category B (undergraduate and 4-year college category without the word logistics in the program name) was Marmara University Department of International Trade and Management students Burak Güven Çimen, Furkan Arslan and Nildanur Tamçelik, while the second place winner of Category B was Ali Can Üzümcü, students of Gaziantep University Department of Industrial Engineering. Mohamoud Warsame and Mahmut Osman became Biricik.

In Category C (2-year vocational school category with the word logistics in the program name), the first place was won by Izmir Concept Vocational School Logistics Program students Melike Sedef Bozdoğan, Kayra Acar and Gamze Burguoğlu.

