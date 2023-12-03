World Artificial Intelligence Competition For Youth Organized By SDAIA And KAUST

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

Yesterday, the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) headquarters hosted the World Artificial Intelligence Competition for Youth (WAICY).\r

Approximately 18,000 public school students participated in this international competition, which was held concurrently in 39 countries. During the opening ceremony, ReadyAl CEO Roozbeh Aliabadi, KAUST Academy Director Sultan Albarakati, and SDAIA representative Ahmed Al-Senan all stressed the competition's significance in developing young people's AI knowledge and skills.\r

Every team was given the chance to give a 15-minute presentation on their concepts. After that, Carnegie Mellon University Research Professor Dave Touretzky gave a talk on using AI in K\u201312 education.\r

Teachers, coordinators, and students were also given a tour of KAUST, and then KAUST Instructional Assistant Professor Naeemullah Khan gave a talk on AI and education.\r

A boat ride from the KAUST port marked the end of the first day, making it an unforgettable experience for every participant.

