-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Army 'Neutralizes' 3 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq


12/3/2023 10:10:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish army has“neutralized” three PKK terrorist members in Operation Claw-Lock zone, northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Azernews report, citing Anadolu Agency.

The ministry said on X: "As a result of our determined operations in the area of Operation Claw-Lock, three PKK terrorists were identified and neutralized by the Turkish Armed Forces."

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.​​​​​​​

MENAFN03122023000195011045ID1107527898

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search