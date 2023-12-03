Turkish Army 'Neutralizes' 3 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish army has“neutralized” three PKK terrorist members in Operation Claw-Lock zone, northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Azernews report, citing Anadolu Agency.

The ministry said on X: "As a result of our determined operations in the area of Operation Claw-Lock, three PKK terrorists were identified and neutralized by the Turkish Armed Forces."

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.​​​​​​​