Nineteen Ukrainians Evacuated From Gaza Currently Accommodated In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa city, assistance is being provided to 19 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, 19 Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip have been accommodated in Odesa. Document processing assistance in being rendered to them,” Kiper said.

According to him, Odesa region has been helping with the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Gaza since mid-November. This includes transportation and accommodation of evacuees.

"We also organized full medical support for one woman to the hospital," added Kiper.

It is noted that 82 evacuees, including 45 children, from the Gaza Strip have already arrived in Odesa region. With the support of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, international organizations and charitable foundations, the evacuees are provided with basic household needs: food, sanitary kits, clothing, etc.

Photo: Ukraine's Embassy in Israel, illustrative