Ukraine's Defense Forces Destroy Over 500 Units Of Russian Military Equipment In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 7,210 Russian invaders and 534 units of enemy military equipment and weapons, including 94 UAVs and 62 tanks.

Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, over the past week, the enemy lost 117 armored combat vehicles, 75 artillery systems, five air defense systems, four missiles, six multiple launch rocket systems, 144 vehicles and 27 special equipment units.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 332,040 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 3, 2023, including 930 occupiers in the past day alone.