Israeli Occupation Heavily Bombs Gaza In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces heavily bombed multiple locations all around Gaza and destroyed Palestinian houses in the past 24 hours, Palestinian authorities in Gaza said Sunday.

Gaza's Media Office said in statement that this comes as part of the genocidal war against Palestine, noting that Israeli army committed a multiple horrifying massacres, namely in Shujaiya, destroying more than 50 residential buildings and houses, including injuring hundreds of Palestinians.

The statement added that Gaza is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe, calling the international community and International organizations to save the rest of the population in Gaza before it's too late. (end)

nq







MENAFN03122023000071011013ID1107527890