Kuwait's KFAED, UK Sign Statement On Boosting Mideast Climate Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) signed on Sunday a joint statement bolstering climate action in the Middle East in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

In a statement addressed to KUNA, KFAED's Acting Director Waleed Al-Bahar and Alicia Forsyth, Head of the Climate Strategy and Co-ordination Department at FCDO, signed the document on the sidelines of the COP 28 held in Dubai.

The fund indicated that the technical cooperation between the two sides on combating Sand and Dust Storms (SDS) in Kuwait, Iraq, and nearby countries was also touched upon to counter the ill effects of such phenomena on the environment.

The cooperation between the fund and the FCDO would be under the umbrella of the UN-Habitat program in coordination with Kuwait and Iraq.

The statement went on to say that activities included an early alarm system for sandstorms for areas heavily affected in addition to methods to counter them.

The current cooperation between Kuwait and the UK came in line with the recommendations coming from the 19th session of the long-standing UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group, which was held in February of 2023.

It also came in the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February of 2020. (end)

skm







MENAFN03122023000071011013ID1107527889