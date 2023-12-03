PM Lauds Young Jordanians' 'Entrepreneurial' Companies In Sustainability Field...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The PM highlighted the government's endeavor to support startups, not only in the environmental innovation field.Jordan, he said, is working to find a regulating legislative framework, licenses, and financing mechanisms for startups and small and medium-sized companies.The PM added that Multiple funds in Arab countries expressed interest in contributing to financing startups and entrepreneurial projects.Khasawneh noted the government is working to strengthen the Kingdom's investment environment to be an "enabling" climate for innovators, entrepreneurs, and the youth group.In this regard, he noted amendments were made to legislation that provides the necessary incentives, primarily Jordan's Investment Environment Law and the Companies Law.Continuing: "We are talking with partners, including the United Arab Emirates side, to provide funding that will help your business growth."Jordan, he said, is seeking to enhance presence of Jordanian youth in successive climate conferences, adding that "you are a national treasure that we want the world to see."The PM pointed out that the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), as one of its basic drivers, aims to achieve green growth and sustainable preservation of resources.Through EMV, he noted Jordan seeks to attract investments that provide job opportunities and find solutions to the central challenge of unemployment, as about 130,000 youth enters labor market annually, noting the Kingdom's public sector can opyimally accommodate 17, 000 to 18, 000.Khasawneh urged company owners to take advantage of the government's measures and facilitations to stimulate the investment environment, noting that the solutions today lie in attracting investments and financing for innovators and investing more in the framework regulating entrepreneurs, innovators and startups.The government, he noted, is making "utomost" efforts to provide the "necessary" funding for this group to start business and expand and try to network with Arab countries for this purpose and also enhance reliance on Jordanian human resources.In the environment field, he said 18.6% of the total vehicles in Jordan are hybrid or electric vehicles, which is "higher" than many European countries that have strict rules to protect the environment, which is "a success for Jordan."PM also pointed out that 27% of the Kingdom's electricity mix is clean energy sources, which will reach 31% that is a good rate, compared to other countries, adding that "Jordan can do more in this regard".