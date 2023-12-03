Betelhekma Signs Agreement With Coopera International To Provide Advanced Solutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Betelhekma has announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coopera International, an organisation recognised by the United Nations and based in Switzerland.

The agreement aims to provide an advanced platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences between the two companies, which will contribute to enhancing innovation and providing advanced solutions for the benefit of their clients.

Commenting on this agreement, the CEO of Betelhekma Issa bin Mohammed Al Ishaq said:“We are confident that this memorandum of understanding gives us, both parties, an opportunity to cooperate and achieve our strategic goals.”

“We believe that the alliance between a 100% Qatari company with its founders, experts and advisors, all of whom are Qatari men and women, and a global non-profit organisation recognised by the United Nations is an advanced step in achieving our common goals and providing added value to our customers,” said Al Ishaq.

For his part, CEO of Coopera International Timo Scarander stressed:“We are grateful for this opportunity to cooperate with Betelhekma team. I must mention here that the time we spent in Qatar and with the company Betelhekma was an unforgettable experience.”

“Our cooperation with Betelhekma aims to create a platform for exchanging knowledge and promoting human development. With 25 years of experience in multiple sectors, we are happy to provide high-quality services.”

He added:“Our joint platform will be ready soon and we invite everyone to join us, and we look forward to achieving great successes together in this joint journey.”

This new partnership reflects the commitment of Betelhekma and Coopera International to excellence and innovation and constitutes a positive step towards achieving excellence in the current market. This alliance is expected to contribute to enhancing competitiveness and achieving sustainable growth.

Betelhekma works in the field of investing in Qatari competencies and the expertise of retirees in various fields.